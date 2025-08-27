402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, presents the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade colors to Col. Matthew Amsdell during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

The passing of the colors signifies the official assumption of command and the responsibilities that accompany it.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)