402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Photo By Aaron DeCapua | Col. Matthew Amsdell delivers his first remarks as commander of the 402nd Army Field...... read more read more Photo By Aaron DeCapua | Col. Matthew Amsdell delivers his first remarks as commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025. Amsdell emphasized the brigade’s critical role in enabling strategic sustainment and positional advantage across the Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua) see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaiʻi – The 402nd Army Field Support Brigade marked a new chapter in its leadership as Col. Matthew T. Amsdell assumed command from Col. Courtney M. Sugai during a change of command ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Aug. 13.



The event was presided over by Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, who praised both leaders for their impact and vision.



“The 402nd has long been known for its motto: Readiness. Power. Forward,” said Shirley. “Under Col. Sugai’s leadership, this command and team have truly embodied that spirit of delivering strategic enterprise logistics solutions, materiel readiness, and unwavering support to the Indo-Pacific region through precision and professionalism.”



Sugai, a Hawaiʻi native and former commander of the 402nd AFSB, was awarded the Legion of Merit in recognition of her transformational leadership. “Her command, rooted in servant leadership, has left an indelible mark,” said Shirley. “She empowered her team, mentored future leaders, embraced innovation, and got the mission done. Her legacy is one of transformation.”



Reflecting on her two-year command, Sugai said, “Together, we executed mission sets across the Indo-Pacific—from Operation Pathways to Army Prepositioned Stocks, to standing up a Joint Theater Distribution Center in the Philippines. Through these efforts, the 402nd AFSB has made a name for itself.”



She concluded by honoring the broader sustainment mission: “The Army’s motto is ‘This We’ll Defend.’ In Army Sustainment Command, our motto is ‘On the Line.’ We are the face to the field, and for us, that field is the Indo-Pacific—52% of the globe where our presence and readiness matter every single day. It has been the greatest honor of my career to stand on that line with you.”



Amsdell, who previously served as G-3 for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, expressed both humility and clarity of purpose in his remarks. “It’s a true honor to stand before you here today overlooking historic Palm Circle and to assume command of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade,” he said. “This brigade holds a critical responsibility: maintaining sustained and positional advantage in the most vital theater of operations.”



He emphasized the evolving nature of sustainment. “We support the warfighter from Alaska to Hawaiʻi and across the Indo-Pacific. As the Army’s missions transform, we must also transform and reimagine how we support the force,” said Amsdell. “We will proactively present options, synchronize, and deliver world-class logistics solutions for our supported commanders. You have my word: we will lead with character, competence, commitment and resilience.”



He closed the ceremony with a message of unity and purpose: “Readiness. Power. Forward. On the Line. One Team. This We’ll Defend. Power Six is on the net.”



The 402nd AFSB falls under Army Sustainment Command, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama. The brigade plays a vital role in delivering strategic sustainment and logistics support across the Indo-Pacific.