402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Speaking at Palm Circle, Col. Matthew Amsdell outlines his vision for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade as he assumes command, Aug. 13, 2025.

Amsdell highlighted transformation, resilience and world-class logistics solutions as hallmarks of the brigade’s future under his leadership.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)