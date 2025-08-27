Speaking at Palm Circle, Col. Matthew Amsdell outlines his vision for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade as he assumes command, Aug. 13, 2025.
Amsdell highlighted transformation, resilience and world-class logistics solutions as hallmarks of the brigade’s future under his leadership.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9286203
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-PW042-1795
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|884.85 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony
No keywords found.