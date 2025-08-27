402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Amsdell addresses Soldiers, Civilians and guests during the 402nd AFSB change of command ceremony, Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

He committed to leading with character, competence and commitment across the Army Materiel Enterprise.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)