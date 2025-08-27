402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Courtney Sugai during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

Col. Sugai received the award in recognition of her transformational leadership while serving as commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)