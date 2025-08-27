Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, left, is congratulated by Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, following the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.
Amsdell, previously the G-3 for 8th TSC, assumed command of the 402nd AFSB during the ceremony and was welcomed by senior leaders, teammates, and community members.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9286213
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-PW042-2066
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|681.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
