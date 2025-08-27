Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony [Image 13 of 16]

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Aaron DeCapua 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, left, is congratulated by Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, following the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.
    Amsdell, previously the G-3 for 8th TSC, assumed command of the 402nd AFSB during the ceremony and was welcomed by senior leaders, teammates, and community members.
    (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.30.2025 00:05
    Photo ID: 9286213
    VIRIN: 250813-O-PW042-2066
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 681.73 KB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
