402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Col. Matthew T. Amsdell, left, is congratulated by Maj. Gen. Gavin J. Gardner, commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, following the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

Amsdell, previously the G-3 for 8th TSC, assumed command of the 402nd AFSB during the ceremony and was welcomed by senior leaders, teammates, and community members.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)