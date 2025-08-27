Col. Courtney Sugai, outgoing commander of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.
The ceremonial transfer of colors represents the continuity of command and the trust placed in new leadership. Looking on are Col. Matthew Amsdell, incoming commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz-Escalera.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2025 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9286209
|VIRIN:
|250813-O-PW042-4014
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|907.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony [Image 16 of 16], by Aaron DeCapua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony
No keywords found.