402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Col. Courtney Sugai, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, and Col. Matthew Amsdell render honors during the playing of the national anthem at the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

Family, friends, and teammates from across the Indo-Pacific gathered at historic Palm Circle to witness the ceremony and celebrate the brigade’s leadership transition.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)