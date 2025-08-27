402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Ortiz-Escalera, senior enlisted advisor, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, renders honors during the national anthem ahead of the brigade colors exchange between incoming commander Col. Matthew Amsdell and outgoing commander Col. Courtney Sugai at a change of command ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaiʻi, Aug. 13, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
