402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Incoming commander Col. Matthew Amsdell (left) embraces outgoing commander Col. Courtney Sugai (right) during the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

The exchange of gratitude and respect came just before Col. Amsdell delivered his first remarks as the brigade’s new commander.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)