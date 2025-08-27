402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Col. Courtney Sugai delivers her farewell remarks during the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.
Wearing the Legion of Merit she was awarded earlier in the ceremony, Sugai expressed gratitude to teammates across the Army Materiel Enterprise and the Indo-Pacific theater who supported her during her tenure as brigade commander.
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
