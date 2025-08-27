402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With historic Palm Circle in the background, Col. Matthew Amsdell delivers remarks after assuming command of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Aug. 13, 2025.

His message: “We will synchronize, integrate and deliver world-class logistics solutions for our supported commanders forward in the theater.”

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)