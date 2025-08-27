402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

With historic Palm Circle in the background, Col. Matthew Amsdell delivers remarks after assuming command of the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, Aug. 13, 2025.
His message: “We will synchronize, integrate and deliver world-class logistics solutions for our supported commanders forward in the theater.”
(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)
