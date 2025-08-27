402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders from Army Sustainment Command and the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade pose for a group photo with brigade staff following the change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

The 402nd’s signature surfboard, centered in the image, symbolizes the brigade’s sustainment mission and identity across the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)