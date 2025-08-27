402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Courtney Sugai, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, and Col. Matthew Amsdell walk together following the passing of the brigade colors during the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade change of command ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

The symbolic transfer of the unit colors represents the continuity of leadership and the command’s commitment to the mission.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)