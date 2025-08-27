402nd AFSB commander Col. Courtney Sugai relinquishes command to Col. Matthew Amsdell in change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of Army Sustainment Command, delivers remarks following the change of command ceremony for the 402nd Army Field Support Brigade at Fort Shafter, Hawai‘i, Aug. 13, 2025.

During his speech, Shirley praised the outgoing and incoming commanders and highlighted the brigade’s critical role in sustaining Army readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Army photo by Aaron DeCapua)