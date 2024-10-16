Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Golden Eagle assigned to the ROKAF 8th Fighter Wing, and two A-10 Thunderbolt II’s assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron prepare for take-off during their semi-annual Buddy Squadron event at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 17, 2024. The 25th FS hosted the event intended to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
