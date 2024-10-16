Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, right, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief performs pre-flight checks while communicating with the pilot in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The A-10 joined ROKAF partners in the air for a flying training mission before returning to Osan AB for academics and knowledge exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
