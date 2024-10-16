Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 6 of 17]

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, right, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief performs pre-flight checks while communicating with the pilot in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. The A-10 joined ROKAF partners in the air for a flying training mission before returning to Osan AB for academics and knowledge exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8704067
    VIRIN: 241016-F-PT849-1172
    Resolution: 4890x2751
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

