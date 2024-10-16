Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Republic of Korea Air Force pilots assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing out of Wonju Air Base, attend an academics briefing during Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 15, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
