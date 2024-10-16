Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Noah Evans, 25th Fighter Squadron pilot, speaks to Republic of Korea Air Force Capt. Jehyeong Ju, ROKAF pilot, during Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a tradition unique to the ROK dating back to the late 1990s where pilots from the U.S. and Korea join forces to collaborate on training and exchange flying tactics and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)