Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Republic of Korea Air Force members give thumbs up to an A-10 Thunderbolt II before take-off during Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)