    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 8 of 17]

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Republic of Korea Air Force members give thumbs up to an A-10 Thunderbolt II before take-off during Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8704069
    VIRIN: 241016-F-OS908-1095
    Resolution: 3778x2516
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

