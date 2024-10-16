Republic of Korea Air Force members give thumbs up to an A-10 Thunderbolt II before take-off during Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|10.15.2024
|10.18.2024 02:09
|8704069
|241016-F-OS908-1095
|3778x2516
|3.98 MB
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|3
|0
Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
