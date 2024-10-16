A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Golden Eagle, right, and KA-1 Woongbi, left, assigned to the ROKAF 8th Fighter Wing train with an A-10 Thunderbolt II, center, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight over Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. The purpose of the semi-annual event is to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8704075
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-F3704-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.46 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
No keywords found.