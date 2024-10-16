Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio | A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off for a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units increasing capability and familiarization of flying tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The 25th Fighter Squadron hosted two units from the Republic of Korea Air Force 8th Fighter Wing for Buddy Squadron 25-1 at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 15-17, 2024.



Unique to the ROK, Buddy Squadron is a tradition between the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force that started in the late 1990s and has grown over time. It is an opportunity to allow ROKAF and U.S. Air Force fighter pilots to share and practice flying concepts and tactics while also building and developing relationships between the Airmen.



Today, all four U.S. Air Force fighter squadrons on the Korean peninsula participate in this training event on a semi-annual basis with their designated Buddy Squadron.



“Being a fighter pilot in Korea can be very demanding both physically and emotionally,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Chase McCathern, 51st Operational Support Squadron current operations flight commander and project officer for Buddy Squadron 25-1. “These Buddy Squadron events help make those long days worth it.”



Since its development in the ‘90s, the program continued to grow and thrive with eager participation from both the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force members. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought the training event to a halt for a few years; since its rebirth in 2022, the program has once again started to flourish.



“This program has returned stronger than ever,” expressed McCathern. “I think that’s a testament to the relationships amongst the squadrons and to how much of a priority this is for us all.”



As the most forward-deployed, permanently based fighter wing, Osan AB trains their Airmen to be ready to “Fight Tonight” and defend the peninsula at a moment’s notice. In order to accomplish this goal, integration and collaboration with our ROK military partners is paramount.



“This level of interdependence while flying requires a deep level of trust, teamwork, communication, and skill,” explained McCathern. “ These things aren’t developed overnight and Buddy Squadron is an intentional method to build the relationships which are the foundation for all of them.”



On top of the great training opportunity and tactical value Buddy Squadron provides, pilots assigned to the 25th FS also look forward to reconnecting with their counterparts, meeting new aviators, and taking the opportunity to repay the kindness of their ROKAF partners.



“Our Buddy Squadron partners are notorious for the exceptional hospitality they always show us, and it’s a blessing for us to get the opportunity to have them here at Osan and to try and return the favor,” said McCathern.



This iteration of Buddy Squadron included academics, knowledge exchange, social events and combined flying missions including the A-10 Thunderbolt II, FA-50 Golden Eagle and the KA-1 Woongbi. Many of the 25th FS “Draggins” look forward to Buddy Squadron for months as a refreshing, tangible reminder to why they fly in the first place - to defend the peninsula and the people who call it home.



“Buddy Squadron is one of the things we are most excited about every year here,” said McCathern. “We always have a blast when we get together for these events, and the time I spend with our buddies always reminds me of my favorite Frank Sinatra quote: ‘If you don’t know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he’s just like you. He has the same dreams, same hopes and fears. It’s one world, pal. We’re all neighbors.’”