Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Republic of Korea Air Force pilots assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing out of Wonju Air Base, greet members of the 25th Fighter Squadron at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 15, 2024. The Buddy Squadron program is a tradition unique to the ROK dating back to the late 1990s where pilots from the U.S. and Korea join forces to collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)