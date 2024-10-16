Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Republic of Korea Air Force pilot looks into the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II while a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron explains some of the functions at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. Members gathered for Buddy Squadron 25-1 intended to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)