Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 10 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force pilot looks into the cockpit of an A-10 Thunderbolt II while a U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron explains some of the functions at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. Members gathered for Buddy Squadron 25-1 intended to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8704071
    VIRIN: 241016-F-PT849-2041
    Resolution: 4536x2552
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download