Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

A Republic of Korea Air Force KA-1 Woongbi assigned to the ROKAF 8th Fighter Wing takes off for a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight from Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 17, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units to increase capability and familiarization in flying tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)