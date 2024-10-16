Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force pilots assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing out of Wonju Air Base, and U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, gear up before mission briefs at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. The units came together for their semi-annual Buddy Squadron event that allows ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots an opportunity to share and practice flying concepts and tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)