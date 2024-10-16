Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 7 of 17]

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, left, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief marshals U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Cichowski, 51st Operations Group deputy commander, in an A-10 Thunderbolt II before a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a tradition unique to the ROK dating back to the late 1990s where pilots from the U.S. and Korea join forces to collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

