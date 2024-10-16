Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, left, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief marshals U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Cichowski, 51st Operations Group deputy commander, in an A-10 Thunderbolt II before a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a tradition unique to the ROK dating back to the late 1990s where pilots from the U.S. and Korea join forces to collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)