U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, left, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief marshals U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Cichowski, 51st Operations Group deputy commander, in an A-10 Thunderbolt II before a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a tradition unique to the ROK dating back to the late 1990s where pilots from the U.S. and Korea join forces to collaborate on training and exchange knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 02:09
|Photo ID:
|8704068
|VIRIN:
|241016-F-PT849-1185
|Resolution:
|5445x3063
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1
No keywords found.