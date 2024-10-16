Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 10.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 51st Fighter Wing

A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Golden Eagle, right, and KA-1 Woongbi, left, assigned to the ROKAF 8th Fighter Wing train with an A-10 Thunderbolt II, center, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight over Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. The purpose of the semi-annual event is to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (Courtesy Photo)