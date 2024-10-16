Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1 [Image 12 of 17]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2024

    51st Fighter Wing

    A Republic of Korea Air Force FA-50 Golden Eagle, right, and KA-1 Woongbi, left, assigned to the ROKAF 8th Fighter Wing train with an A-10 Thunderbolt II, center, assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron during a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight over Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. The purpose of the semi-annual event is to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 02:09
    Photo ID: 8704073
    VIRIN: 241016-F-F3704-1001
    Resolution: 7854x4096
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Osan Air Base
    ROKAF
    51st Fighter Wing
    25th Fighter Squadron
    Buddy Squadron
    A-10 Thunderbolt II

