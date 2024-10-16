Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron and Republic of Korea pilots assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing pose for a group photo in front of an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. The units gathered to participate in their semi-annual Buddy Squadron event where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots have the opportunity to share and practice flying concepts and tactics while building and developing relationships amongst their counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)