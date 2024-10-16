Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron takes off for a Buddy Squadron 25-1 flight at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event for each fighter squadron stationed in Korea where joint training missions are planned and executed between the collaborating units increasing capability and familiarization of flying tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)