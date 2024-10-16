Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Republic of Korea Air Force pilots assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing out of Wonju Air Base, and U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, walk along the flightline at Osan Air Base, ROK, Oct. 16, 2024. Members gathered for a Buddy Squadron event intended to integrate U.S. Air Force and ROKAF units so that they can seamlessly collaborate if ever needed to defend the peninsula and “Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)