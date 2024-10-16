Legacy of partnership: 25th FS hosts Buddy Squadron 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Cover, left, 25th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief guides U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Matthew Cichowski, 51st Operations Group deputy commander, out of a hangar in an A-10 Thunderbolt II at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2024. Cichowski is preparing to fly a training mission as a part of Buddy Squadron 25-1. Buddy Squadron is a semi-annual event specific to Korea where ROKAF and U.S. Air Force pilots integrate for joint training and knowledge exchange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)