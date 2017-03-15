2017 Marine Corps Trials Closing Dinner

Wounded Warrior Regiment Commanding Officer Col. Scott D. Campbell presents the Marine Corps Trials Challenge Cup to representatives from Wounded Warrior Battalion-East during the closing dinner at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 15, 2017. Wounded Warrior Battalion-East won the cup for earning the most medals during the 2017 Marine Corps Trials. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

