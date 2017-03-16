170316-N-BB269-034 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Randy Basat, the food service officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), speaks to Sunao Gushiken, a reporter from Japan’s Asahi Shimbun news organization, during a tour of the mess decks aboard the ship. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

