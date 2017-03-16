(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170316-N-BB269-034 [Image 13 of 21]

    170316-N-BB269-034

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170316-N-BB269-034 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 16, 2017) Chief Warrant Officer Randy Basat, the food service officer aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), speaks to Sunao Gushiken, a reporter from Japan’s Asahi Shimbun news organization, during a tour of the mess decks aboard the ship. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3238777
    VIRIN: 170316-N-BB269-034
    Resolution: 3000x1997
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170316-N-BB269-034 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    LHD 6
    uss bonhomme richard
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

