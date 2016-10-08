HSC-85 Desert Landing

Pilots and aircrew assigned to the Firehawks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 (HSC 85) conduct desert landing training in an HH-60H helicopter near El Centro, Calif, Aug. 10, 2016. HSC-85 provides dedicated rotary wing support to U.S. Special Operations Command worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)

