Pilots and aircrew assigned to the Firehawks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 (HSC 85) conduct desert landing training in an HH-60H helicopter near El Centro, Calif, Aug. 10, 2016. HSC-85 provides dedicated rotary wing support to U.S. Special Operations Command worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 00:03
|Photo ID:
|3238783
|VIRIN:
|160810-N-KT595-862
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, HSC-85 Desert Landing [Image 1 of 19], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
