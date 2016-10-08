(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HSC-85 Desert Landing [Image 9 of 19]

    HSC-85 Desert Landing

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    Pilots and aircrew assigned to the Firehawks of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 (HSC 85) conduct desert landing training in an HH-60H helicopter near El Centro, Calif, Aug. 10, 2016. HSC-85 provides dedicated rotary wing support to U.S. Special Operations Command worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Chad M. Butler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2016
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:03
    Photo ID: 3238783
    VIRIN: 160810-N-KT595-862
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC-85 Desert Landing [Image 1 of 19], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

