OKINAWA, Japan (March 8, 2017) AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicles assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 00:01
|Photo ID:
|3238759
|VIRIN:
|170308-M-MF313-098
|Resolution:
|3801x5701
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:

Downloads:

Podcast Hits:

This work, USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
