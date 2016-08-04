(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements [Image 19 of 21]

    USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.08.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170308-M-MF313-098
    OKINAWA, Japan (March 8, 2017) AAV-P7/A1 amphibious assault vehicles assigned to Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2016
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3238759
    VIRIN: 170308-M-MF313-098
    Resolution: 3801x5701
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17
    170314-M-EU132-130
    170303-N-HB733-027
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170316-N-PK355-043
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego
    170314-N-HF252-0007
    1st CEB gets elevated
    170311-N-JC445-130
    HSC-85 Desert Landing
    170314-N-NX690-059
    170316-N-BB269-034
    Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG
    170316-N-QJ850-0001
    170303-N-HB733-030
    170310-M-OC926-024
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements
    170316-N-FJ200-004
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    ocean
    beach
    japan
    okinawa
    U.S.
    vehicle
    meu
    expeditionary
    naval
    aav
    coast
    2/5
    sail
    corps
    uss
    navy
    amphibious
    marines
    unit
    assault
    lsd 48
    ashland
    woodlands
    31
    cammies
    31st
    tracks
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    sailinng

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT