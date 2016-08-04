Date Taken: 04.08.2016 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3238759 VIRIN: 170308-M-MF313-098 Resolution: 3801x5701 Size: 1.49 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.