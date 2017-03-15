U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. John E. Wissler, Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Commanding General, Fleet Marine Forces, Atlantic, left, shakes hands with Lance Cpl. Nathaniel Warnsley, Heavy Equipment Operator, 2nd Transportation Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), during his trip to Camp Lejeune, N.C., March 15, 2017. Wissler visited 2nd MLG to conduct a commanders workshop, engage senior leaders on designated topics, and observe training activities at various 2D MLG units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Stewart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:02 Photo ID: 3238774 VIRIN: 170315-M-UA291-0014 Resolution: 4631x6946 Size: 1.08 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG [Image 1 of 22], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.