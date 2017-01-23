Field Training Exercise 2017

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2017) - Sailors attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 keep watch of their sectors during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)

