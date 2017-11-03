(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 21 of 21]

    USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    170311-N-YL257-015 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (March 11, 2017) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ikaika Gouveia grinds a steel beam aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). GHWB, part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:01
    Photo ID: 3238753
    VIRIN: 170311-N-YL257-015
    Resolution: 1653x2400
    Size: 562.26 KB
    Location: USS GEORGE H.W. BUSH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT