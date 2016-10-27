(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 2 of 273]

    Martial Arts Instructor Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis R. Diaz, left, with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, spars with Staff Sgt. Milton D. Zavala, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Diaz and Zavala were required to spar with each other as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2016
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 01:09
    Photo ID: 3239602
    VIRIN: 161026-M-DS075-046
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 13.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 273], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MCRD
    M"
    MCMAP
    Marines
    "Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego
    MCRDSD
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

    • LEAVE A COMMENT