U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis R. Diaz, left, with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, spars with Staff Sgt. Milton D. Zavala, a drill instructor with Instructional Training Company, Support Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Diaz and Zavala were required to spar with each other as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)

Date Taken: 10.27.2016 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 273], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.