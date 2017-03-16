170316-N-FJ200-004 WASHINGTON (March 16, 2017) Royal Australian Navy Commodore Peter Levey, Naval Attaché, Embassy of Australia, Washington D.C., inspects a trumpet that belonged to a crewman who played in the band on the USS Houston (CA 30), flagship of the U.S. Asiatic Fleet. In the early morning of March 1, 1942, USS Houston and Australian light cruiser HMAS Perth were sunk by the Imperial Japanese Navy in the Battle of Sunda Strait. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clifford L. H. Davis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:01 Photo ID: 3238756 VIRIN: 170316-N-FJ200-004 Resolution: 4387x3280 Size: 1.13 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170316-N-FJ200-004 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.