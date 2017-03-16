(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170316-N-QJ850-0001 [Image 16 of 22]

    170316-N-QJ850-0001

    03.16.2017

    MAYPORT, Fla. (March 16, 2017) – Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) take the March 2017 E-4 advancement exam on the ship's mess decks. Iwo Jima recently returned from conducting a series of qualifications and certifications as part of the basic phase of training in preparation for future operations and deployments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Murray/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
