170314-N-NX690-059 CHESAPEAKE BAY (Mar. 14, 2017) Quartermaster 1st Class Melvin Pegus instructs Quartermaster 3rd Class Christoni Haggins in plotting navigation charts aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) away from the pier. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua M. Tolbert/Released)
