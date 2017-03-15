Fury Road: Combat Logistics Element gains proficiency in convoy ops for upcoming deployment

MARINE AIR-GROUND TASK FORCE TRAINING CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. - Cpl. Melany Erne, a combat engineer with Transportation Support Detachment, Combat Logistics Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit re-locates an injured Marine during Realistic Urban Training, March 13, 2017. Erne moved the Marine out of the way of the casualty evacuation aircraft. MEUs operate continuously across the globe and provide the president and the unified combatant commanders with a forward-deployed, flexible and responsive sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Nathaniel S. McAllister)

