RED SEA (March 11, 2017) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Lesnir Felixrodriguez loads 9 mm magazines aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77). The ship and its carrier strike group are deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Gaines/Released)
|03.11.2017
|03.18.2017 01:09
|3239596
|170311-N-YL257-027
|2400x1712
|486.93 KB
|RED SEA, US
This work, GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS [Image 1 of 273], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
