    170310-M-OC926-024 [Image 17 of 21]

    170310-M-OC926-024

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170310-M-OC926-024
    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 10, 2017) Sailors treat a simulated casualty during a strait transit exercise aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) March 10, 2017. The 24th MEU is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Vidana/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3238765
    VIRIN: 170310-M-OC926-024
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 502.2 KB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170310-M-OC926-024 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17
    170314-M-EU132-130
    170303-N-HB733-027
    170303-N-HB733-027
    170316-N-PK355-043
    170316-N-PK355-043
    241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego
    170314-N-HF252-0007
    1st CEB gets elevated
    170311-N-JC445-130
    HSC-85 Desert Landing
    170314-N-NX690-059
    170316-N-BB269-034
    Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG
    170316-N-QJ850-0001
    170303-N-HB733-030
    170310-M-OC926-024
    170310-M-OC926-024
    USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements
    170316-N-FJ200-004
    170316-N-FJ200-004

    TAGS

    "USMC
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    NMCS
    PHIBR"
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    USS Mesa Verde (LPD19)

    • LEAVE A COMMENT