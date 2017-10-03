170310-M-OC926-024

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (March 10, 2017) Sailors treat a simulated casualty during a strait transit exercise aboard USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) March 10, 2017. The 24th MEU is currently deployed with the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Vidana/Released)

Date Taken: 03.10.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170310-M-OC926-024 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.