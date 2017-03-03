170303-N-HB733-030

U.S. 5th Fleet of Operations (March 3, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) sails in company with the Coastal Patrol ship Cyclone-class USS Monsoon (PC 4), right, the USS Squall (PC 7), not pictured, the Mine Countermeasure ship Avenger-class USS Dextrous (MCM 13), not pictured and the Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), not pictured, during a Straight of Hormuz transit. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170303-N-HB733-030 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.