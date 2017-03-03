(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170303-N-HB733-030 [Image 16 of 21]

    170303-N-HB733-030

    03.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    170303-N-HB733-030
    U.S. 5th Fleet of Operations (March 3, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) sails in company with the Coastal Patrol ship Cyclone-class USS Monsoon (PC 4), right, the USS Squall (PC 7), not pictured, the Mine Countermeasure ship Avenger-class USS Dextrous (MCM 13), not pictured and the Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition Ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6), not pictured, during a Straight of Hormuz transit. Cole is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and to preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brianna K. Green)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:02
    Photo ID: 3238768
    VIRIN: 170303-N-HB733-030
    Resolution: 4504x3003
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170303-N-HB733-030 [Image 1 of 21], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Show ‘Em What We Got: U.S. Marines participate in static display show during Real Thaw 17
    170314-M-EU132-130
    170303-N-HB733-027
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    170316-N-PK355-043
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego
    170314-N-HF252-0007
    1st CEB gets elevated
    170311-N-JC445-130
    HSC-85 Desert Landing
    170314-N-NX690-059
    170316-N-BB269-034
    Lt. Gen. Wissler visits 2D MLG
    170316-N-QJ850-0001
    170303-N-HB733-030
    170310-M-OC926-024
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS
    USS Ashland departs with 31st MEU elements
    170316-N-FJ200-004
    GHWB is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2, which is comprised of the staff of CSG-2; GHWB; the nine squadrons and staff of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8; Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 22 staff and guided-missile destroyers USS Laboon (DDG 58) and USS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USS Cole
    DDG 67
    Destroyer"
    "Deployment
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    GHWB Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT