"When we were kids my cousin and I always saw Soldiers as hero's and being a Soldier was always something I wanted to do," said Spc. Cory Swank, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), an Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa. "I'm here now, I'm doing it, deploying as a Soldier in the United States Army and I'm looking forward to this upcoming chapter in my life," Swank added. The 316th ESC is currently deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait in support of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command mission of providing logistics support throughout the CENTCOM area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17 Photo ID: 3082970 VIRIN: 161208-A-PF724-007 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 7.26 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.