Soldier Spotlight

"I wanted to be a nurse but I make some bomb steak," joked Spc. Lydia Wilson as she reminisced on her reasons for joining the Army. Wilson is a food service specialist with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."I joined to go to college," added Wilson"I'm going to be a doctor."

