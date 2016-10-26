(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldier Spotlight [Image 15 of 28]

    Soldier Spotlight

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    "I joined to get a head start on life," said Spc. Michael Williams, a generator mechanic with the 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), a Army Reserve unit from Coraopolis, Pa."The Army instilled a sense of discipline in me they gave me the drive and the means to achieve my goals," (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Bigelow)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:17
    Photo ID: 3082950
    VIRIN: 161026-A-PF724-022
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier Spotlight [Image 1 of 28], by SGT Christopher Bigelow, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight
    Soldier Spotlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    profile
    Army Reserve
    Kuwait
    316th ESC
    316th sustainment command expeditionary
    christopher bigelow
    through the lens

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT